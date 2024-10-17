Thrills and Entrepreneurship Take Flight at Shimla Flying Festival

The Shimla Flying Festival & Hospital Expo 2024 has captivated audiences with an exhilarating display of paragliding prowess and a bustling array of exhibitions. Held in Junga, 30 km from Shimla, the event witnessed 40 pilots competing in a Paragliding Accuracy Competition, drawing large crowds eager to witness their exceptional skills.

Among the 40 exhibition stalls, 20 were dedicated to innovative startups spanning sectors like food, dairy, handicrafts, and travel consultancy, showcasing a spirit of entrepreneurship. The atmosphere was electrifying, signalling the diverse opportunities available within the region.

Friday promises further excitement with appearances by The Great Khali and Anirudh Singh, Himachal Pradesh's Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj. Organiser Arun Rawat has invited the public to celebrate sportsmanship, entrepreneurship, and community spirit.

Inaugurated by Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, the four-day festival aims to boost adventure tourism and highlight Junga as a tourist destination. Participation from over 400 pilots, including those from Nepal, reflects the event's growing appeal. Governor Shukla emphasized the potential benefits for the state, applauding the organisers for their initiative.

