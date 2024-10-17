Left Menu

'Boys for Change': Gurugram Police's Initiative for Gender Respect

The Gurugram Police have launched the 'Boys for Change' campaign to promote respect, responsibility, and safe interactions with women among boys and young men. Through workshops and discussions, the campaign aims to reshape attitudes and foster safer environments by November 30, impacting over 200 educational institutions and workplaces.

The Gurugram Police have unveiled a pioneering initiative titled 'Boys for Change,' aimed at cultivating a culture of respect and safety in interactions with women among boys and young men. The campaign will utilize workshops and discussions across educational and professional settings to instigate positive changes in attitudes.

According to officials, the programme is designed to instill gender sensitivity, understanding of consent, and personal accountability in preventing harassment. The initiative underscores the essential role young males play in creating safer public and private spaces.

With plans to reach more than 200 institutions and workplaces by November 30, the campaign is a significant stride towards enhancing women's safety in Gurugram. It also aligns with Haryana's broader efforts to address the root causes of gender-based violence through youth engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

