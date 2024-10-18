Russia's Nuclear Forces Undergo Readiness Tests

Russia's strategic nuclear forces are currently being put to the test in a significant exercise aimed at evaluating their combat readiness. As reported by the RIA news agency, the drills are taking place in the town of Bologoye.

The exercises include complex maneuvers and the deployment of mobile Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launchers, a strategic asset in Russia's military arsenal.

This operation reflects the nation's determination to keep its nuclear forces prepared and capable, emphasizing the ongoing importance of nuclear deterrence in its defense strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)