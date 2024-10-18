Russia's Nuclear Forces Undergo Readiness Tests
Russia's strategic nuclear forces are conducting tests to assess their readiness. The exercises, taking place in Bologoye, involve the maneuvering and deployment of Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launchers. This testing underscores Russia's focus on maintaining its nuclear deterrence capabilities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 07:51 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 07:51 IST
Russia's strategic nuclear forces are currently being put to the test in a significant exercise aimed at evaluating their combat readiness. As reported by the RIA news agency, the drills are taking place in the town of Bologoye.
The exercises include complex maneuvers and the deployment of mobile Yars intercontinental ballistic missile launchers, a strategic asset in Russia's military arsenal.
This operation reflects the nation's determination to keep its nuclear forces prepared and capable, emphasizing the ongoing importance of nuclear deterrence in its defense strategy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine Strikes Key Russian Radar with ATACMS Missiles
Drone and Missiles: Russian Strikes on Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure
New Wave of Conflict: Yemen Fires Ballistic Missiles at Israel Amid West Asia Tensions
Strategic Talks in London: Zelenskiy's Victory Plan and Western Missiles
Kamala Harris: A Pillar of Presidential Readiness