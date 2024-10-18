Left Menu

Prabowo Subianto's Vision: Leading Indonesia's Economic and Social Transformation

Retired General Prabowo Subianto is set to become Indonesia's next president, focusing on economic growth, energy and food security, and social welfare. He aims to improve government revenue without raising taxes and continue the new capital project, while maintaining a non-aligned foreign policy.

Prabowo Subianto Image Credit: Wikipedia
Retired General Prabowo Subianto is preparing to assume the role of president in Indonesia, the world's third-largest democratic nation with the leading economy in Southeast Asia. His focus will be on boosting economic growth and initiating key social programs.

Prabowo's economic strategy includes accelerating growth by expanding industries and encouraging foreign investments, alongside driving environmentally focused projects. He promises to enhance energy and food security by expanding agriculture and bioethanol production.

Socially, Prabowo aims to implement the ambitious Free Nutritious Meals program despite fiscal concerns. He also contemplates restructuring tax policy to increase the GDP ratio without raising rates and commits to upholding the development of the new capital city of Nusantara.

