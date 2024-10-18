Inauguration of India's First Civil Aviation Park Celebrates Aviation Legacy

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu has officially opened a new Civil Aviation Park located at the Ministry's premises in the Safdarjung Airport area of New Delhi. The park, established at the Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, provides visitors with an opportunity to explore the history and achievements of Indian aviation.

During the inauguration, Naidu expressed his pleasure in unveiling the park, which was attended by Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam and other senior officials. Naidu described the park as a celebration of India's rich cultural history, symbolizing the nation's unity and development through its architectural elements from various regions. This initiative underscores India's significant achievements in civil aviation.

In line with the Ministry's Swachhata Campaign 4.0, the park offers a peaceful and inspiring setting for the ministry's staff, along with the broader aviation community. The park aims to foster a sense of pride and progress within the sector, as highlighted by Naidu on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)