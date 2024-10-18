Left Menu

Swift Restoration Following Agartala Express Derailment at Diblong Station

Restoration efforts are progressing at Dima Hasao after the Agartala-LTT Express derailed in Diblong. Managed by the Lumding division, the incident left no injuries. Passengers were safely evacuated, and alternative transportation was arranged, ensuring conditions stabilize quickly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 09:46 IST
Swift Restoration Following Agartala Express Derailment at Diblong Station
A visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express derailment, restoration work is fervently underway at Dima Hasao, bringing hopes for a swift return to normalcy, according to a senior railway official. The eight-coach derailment occurred at Diblong Station on Thursday at 4 PM within the Lumding division of the Lumding-Bardarpur Hill section.

The incident, fortunately, resulted in no casualties or injuries, as confirmed by the NorthEast Frontier Railway. Sharing insights into the mishap, Northeast Frontier Railway's CPRO Kapinjal Kishore Sharma detailed that the train departed Agartala at 7:20 AM and derailed at around 4 PM, turning Diblong into an unexpected focal point.

In a testament to the preparedness of railway authorities, all passengers were efficiently evacuated, with food and water provisions arranged promptly. A separate train was convened to usher them to their intended destinations. The railways also provided helpline numbers, 03674 263120 and 03674 263126, ensuring constant communication and support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulatory Sandboxes: Accelerating Digital Health Innovation and Ensuring Patient Safety

The Role of Technology Markets in Driving Innovation Across European Industries

A Digital Health Revolution: Ayushman Bharat’s Road to Universal Health Coverage

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025