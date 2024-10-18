Swift Restoration Following Agartala Express Derailment at Diblong Station

In the aftermath of the Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express derailment, restoration work is fervently underway at Dima Hasao, bringing hopes for a swift return to normalcy, according to a senior railway official. The eight-coach derailment occurred at Diblong Station on Thursday at 4 PM within the Lumding division of the Lumding-Bardarpur Hill section.

The incident, fortunately, resulted in no casualties or injuries, as confirmed by the NorthEast Frontier Railway. Sharing insights into the mishap, Northeast Frontier Railway's CPRO Kapinjal Kishore Sharma detailed that the train departed Agartala at 7:20 AM and derailed at around 4 PM, turning Diblong into an unexpected focal point.

In a testament to the preparedness of railway authorities, all passengers were efficiently evacuated, with food and water provisions arranged promptly. A separate train was convened to usher them to their intended destinations. The railways also provided helpline numbers, 03674 263120 and 03674 263126, ensuring constant communication and support.

(With inputs from agencies.)