Six Tamenglong Youths Reach New Heights with Assam Rifles' Training

In a landmark development for Tamenglong district, six young men, trained by Assam Rifles, have successfully been inducted as Agniveers in the Indian Army, an official statement revealed. The felicitations for the successful candidates took place on October 17 at Tamenglong in Manipur.

The pre-recruitment training program, which saw participation from 31 candidates, witnessed 16 passing the written examination, with six making it to the final selection for Agniveer training. Commandant of Assam Rifles Tamenglong Battalion congratulated the chosen candidates, urging them to inspire the younger generation aiming for defense services.

Further encouraging the Tamenglong youth, the Commandant emphasized consistent efforts to achieve selection in upcoming recruitment rallies. Families of the successful candidates expressed heartfelt gratitude towards Assam Rifles for the well-organized rally that paved a hopeful path for them.

Prior to this event, on October 8, Assam Rifles mentored two Manipur students who participated in World Mental Health Week events at Rashtriya Raksha University, Gujarat. The initiatives aimed to spotlight Assam Rifles' commitment to deradicalization efforts in conflict-torn Manipur.

Reaffirming their dedication to peace and development in the northeast, Assam Rifles stated their unwavering pledge to support the region through educational, health, and community programs.

