Left Menu

Six Tamenglong Youths Reach New Heights with Assam Rifles' Training

In a significant achievement for Tamenglong district, six young men, trained by Assam Rifles, were selected as Agniveers in the Indian Army. Celebrations were held on October 17, with officials encouraging youth participation in future Army recruitments. Assam Rifles also played a crucial role in mental health events and deradicalization efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 09:53 IST
Six Tamenglong Youths Reach New Heights with Assam Rifles' Training
Assam Rifles felicitates Agniveer candidates at Tamenglong (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark development for Tamenglong district, six young men, trained by Assam Rifles, have successfully been inducted as Agniveers in the Indian Army, an official statement revealed. The felicitations for the successful candidates took place on October 17 at Tamenglong in Manipur.

The pre-recruitment training program, which saw participation from 31 candidates, witnessed 16 passing the written examination, with six making it to the final selection for Agniveer training. Commandant of Assam Rifles Tamenglong Battalion congratulated the chosen candidates, urging them to inspire the younger generation aiming for defense services.

Further encouraging the Tamenglong youth, the Commandant emphasized consistent efforts to achieve selection in upcoming recruitment rallies. Families of the successful candidates expressed heartfelt gratitude towards Assam Rifles for the well-organized rally that paved a hopeful path for them.

Prior to this event, on October 8, Assam Rifles mentored two Manipur students who participated in World Mental Health Week events at Rashtriya Raksha University, Gujarat. The initiatives aimed to spotlight Assam Rifles' commitment to deradicalization efforts in conflict-torn Manipur.

Reaffirming their dedication to peace and development in the northeast, Assam Rifles stated their unwavering pledge to support the region through educational, health, and community programs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024