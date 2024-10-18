Left Menu

CPI(M) Embraces Collective Leadership Amid Yechury's Demise

The CPI(M) Polit Bureau announced a shift to collective leadership following General Secretary Sitaram Yechury's death. Prakash Karat, named politburo coordinator, leads until a new general secretary is elected at the 2024 party congress. The CPI(M) plans a nationwide campaign against key issues by November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 11:44 IST
CPI(M) Embraces Collective Leadership Amid Yechury's Demise
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attended the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Polit Bureau meeting at the party headquarters in Delhi. This comes after the sudden demise of CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. The party will now operate under the collective leadership of its current politburo members, with former General Secretary Prakash Karat assuming the role of "politburo coordinator."

The selection of a new permanent General Secretary is scheduled to occur at the next party congress in April next year in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. The decision to move forward with a collective leadership was finalized at a recent politburo meeting and subsequently approved by the party's central committee, which also appointed Karat for the interim period.

Additionally, the CPI(M) has launched an extensive campaign running from October 15 to November 15. This initiative aims to address several national concerns, including the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, rising prices, unemployment, and the privatization of basic services, as well as tackling crimes against women and sexual assaults on minors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024