CPI(M) Embraces Collective Leadership Amid Yechury's Demise

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attended the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Polit Bureau meeting at the party headquarters in Delhi. This comes after the sudden demise of CPI-M General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. The party will now operate under the collective leadership of its current politburo members, with former General Secretary Prakash Karat assuming the role of "politburo coordinator."

The selection of a new permanent General Secretary is scheduled to occur at the next party congress in April next year in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. The decision to move forward with a collective leadership was finalized at a recent politburo meeting and subsequently approved by the party's central committee, which also appointed Karat for the interim period.

Additionally, the CPI(M) has launched an extensive campaign running from October 15 to November 15. This initiative aims to address several national concerns, including the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, rising prices, unemployment, and the privatization of basic services, as well as tackling crimes against women and sexual assaults on minors.

