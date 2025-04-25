Turning the Tide: Syria’s New Diplomatic Endeavors on the Global Stage

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani's visit to the United States marks a significant diplomatic endeavor as he plans to raise Syria's new flag at the United Nations headquarters. This visit is the first by a top Syrian official since the fall of former President Bashar Assad, symbolizing a shift in Syria's international representation.

The new authorities in Damascus aim to court Washington for relief from sanctions imposed during Assad's regime following the brutal crackdown on protests in 2011. While Western allies like Britain have begun easing sanctions, the U.S. remains hesitant to officially recognize Syria's new government, led by former insurgent Ahmad al-Sharaa.

Some U.S. officials, however, have shown interest in dialogue, as illustrated by unofficial visits of Republican Congress members to Damascus. These discussions focused on the possible conditions under which the U.S. might lift sanctions, emphasizing the need for Syria to address past conflicts and regional security concerns.

