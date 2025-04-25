Left Menu

Turning the Tide: Syria’s New Diplomatic Endeavors on the Global Stage

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani visits the U.S. to raise Syria's new flag at the U.N. and seek relief from sanctions. As the new government seeks recognition, officials engage with Western nations while the U.S. yet hesitates to acknowledge the regime change officially.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 25-04-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 14:23 IST
Turning the Tide: Syria’s New Diplomatic Endeavors on the Global Stage
Syrian Foreign Minister
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani's visit to the United States marks a significant diplomatic endeavor as he plans to raise Syria's new flag at the United Nations headquarters. This visit is the first by a top Syrian official since the fall of former President Bashar Assad, symbolizing a shift in Syria's international representation.

The new authorities in Damascus aim to court Washington for relief from sanctions imposed during Assad's regime following the brutal crackdown on protests in 2011. While Western allies like Britain have begun easing sanctions, the U.S. remains hesitant to officially recognize Syria's new government, led by former insurgent Ahmad al-Sharaa.

Some U.S. officials, however, have shown interest in dialogue, as illustrated by unofficial visits of Republican Congress members to Damascus. These discussions focused on the possible conditions under which the U.S. might lift sanctions, emphasizing the need for Syria to address past conflicts and regional security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

Trump Tightens the Reins: Overhaul in University Accreditation and Funding

 Global
2
Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

Trump Tightens University Standards Amid Federal Funding Freeze

 Global
3
Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

Tragedy in Pahalgam: Tourists Targeted in Terror Attack

 India
4
South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

South Africa's VAT Proposal Halted Amid Political Pushback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

LLMs show strengths in climate literacy but struggle with weather data precision

Digital resilience over parental control: Future of teen online protection

AI redefines financial transparency and risk control in corporate sectors

Deep reinforcement learning could redefine insulin delivery for diabetes patients

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025