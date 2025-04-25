Left Menu

David Beckham Leads Pepsi's 'Thirsty For More' Campaign

Pepsi's 'Thirsty For More' campaign, led by David Beckham, encourages people to pursue their passions without reservation. The initiative celebrates the joy of indulging in personal pleasures and is marked by a new film featuring Beckham. The campaign underscores the message: 'If you love it, it's never a waste.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 25-04-2025 14:21 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 14:21 IST
Pepsi has launched its latest global campaign, 'Thirsty For More,' featuring football legend David Beckham. The campaign encourages embracing what brings joy without hesitation.

Driven by the motto 'If you love it, it's never a waste,' the campaign film showcases Beckham in a series of spirited scenes, epitomizing the joy of life's everyday moments.

Senior Director Cathy Graham Kidd hails Beckham as the ideal icon to lead the campaign. Fans can expect further engagements from Pepsi across various platforms worldwide.

