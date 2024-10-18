Left Menu

Brij Bhushan Singh Pushes for Early Hearing in Delhi High Court

Former Wrestling Federation chief Brij Bhushan Singh is seeking an expedited Delhi High Court hearing to dismiss sexual harassment proceedings initiated by female wrestlers. The court has issued notices to authorities, with a response due before the next hearing on December 16. Singh contests the allegations and seeks to quash related proceedings.

The Delhi High Court has taken a critical step by issuing notices to the Delhi Police and other relevant authorities concerning an early hearing application filed by former Wrestling Federation chief Brij Bhushan Singh. Presided over by Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, the bench emphasized the need for a response from the State's Standing Counsel by the next scheduled hearing on December 16.

Singh, once the head of the Wrestling Federation of India and a former Member of Parliament, has challenged ongoing sexual harassment proceedings initiated by female wrestlers. His legal team, led by Advocate Rajiv Mohan, is pushing for an accelerated hearing to quash these charges, emphasizing the brisk pace of evidence collection in the trial court.

The case centers around Singh's contentious plea to dismiss the FIR and subsequent legal actions, including the chargesheet and the trial court's decision to frame charges. The Delhi Police had earlier filed this chargesheet following complaints from several women wrestlers, and the trial court found adequate grounds to proceed with the case, thus intensifying Singh's legal battle.

