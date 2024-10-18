Left Menu

Global Shares Rally Amid Policy Shifts and Robust U.S. Economic Data

Global shares rose, driven by a rally in Chinese stocks and favorable U.S. economic data. Policy shifts in China and strong retail sales in the U.S. bolstered investor sentiment. Despite geopolitical tensions and upcoming elections, markets reacted positively, with traditional safe havens like gold reaching record highs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 15:10 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 15:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global shares experienced a lift on Friday, buoyed by a surge in Chinese stocks following policy measures to stimulate demand and further supported by strong U.S. economic indicators that improved investor outlook. As a result, MSCI's index of global stocks saw a modest increase of 0.25%.

Chinese blue chips closed 3.6% higher, marking their most significant daily gain in eight sessions, after the central bank's implementation of two initiatives aimed at boosting market activity. However, investors remained cautious due to weak economic data from China, the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, and the approaching U.S. presidential election.

Traditional safe havens like gold reached unprecedented levels, while the U.S. dollar index maintained a strong position against major currencies. Meanwhile, oil prices faced potential declines amidst demand concerns, despite minor gains in Brent and U.S. crude futures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

