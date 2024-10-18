Cuba's Power Crisis Sparks Relief Measures Amid Infrastructure Woes

Cuba has announced a shutdown of all non-essential state-run workplaces, a move aimed at tackling extensive blackouts plaguing millions across the island.

Prime Minister Manuel Marrero pointed to decaying infrastructure, a severe fuel shortage, and increasing demand as the primary causes of the ongoing crisis, which has led to unprecedented power outages.

The government also plans to impose higher electricity rates on private enterprises to curb consumption while promising improved power generation soon, as they work to address the dire situation caused by recent weather disruptions and logistical challenges.

