Cuba's Power Crisis Sparks Relief Measures Amid Infrastructure Woes

Cuba's government announced a shutdown of non-essential workplaces in its state sector to combat extended blackouts affecting millions. Prime Minister Manuel Marrero attributed the crisis to infrastructure issues, fuel shortages, and increased demand, exacerbated by Hurricane Milton's impact. Measures include higher electricity rates for private businesses and forthcoming maintenance of power plants.

  • Cuba

Cuba has announced a shutdown of all non-essential state-run workplaces, a move aimed at tackling extensive blackouts plaguing millions across the island.

Prime Minister Manuel Marrero pointed to decaying infrastructure, a severe fuel shortage, and increasing demand as the primary causes of the ongoing crisis, which has led to unprecedented power outages.

The government also plans to impose higher electricity rates on private enterprises to curb consumption while promising improved power generation soon, as they work to address the dire situation caused by recent weather disruptions and logistical challenges.

