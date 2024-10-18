Supreme Court Confirms Bail for Bhavani Revanna Amid Abduction Allegations

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court, on Friday, affirmed the Karnataka High Court's decision to grant anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna, implicated in an abduction case. The court's decision came after a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan took into account the age of the defendant, noting she was a woman in her mid-50s.

Challenging the High Court's ruling, the Karnataka SIT, represented by advocate VN Raghupathy, petitioned against the anticipatory bail granted to Bhavani Revanna, who is the mother of the suspended JD(S) leader, Prajwal Revanna. The conditions of the bail stipulate that Bhavani is prohibited from entering the towns of Mysuru and Hassan.

The High Court countered allegations of non-cooperation, stating that Bhavani had already responded to 85 questions posed by the SIT. She is charged under IPC sections 64(A), 365, 109, 120(B). Earlier, her husband HD Revanna was also arrested in connection with the same abduction case, which involves accusations of sexual assault against their house help.

(With inputs from agencies.)