Left Menu

Supreme Court Confirms Bail for Bhavani Revanna Amid Abduction Allegations

The Supreme Court has upheld the Karnataka High Court's decision to grant anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna, amidst an abduction case. The 55-56-year-old accused faces charges under several IPC sections. Restrictions include barring her from entering Mysuru and Hassan. The case involves serious allegations against her family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:11 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 17:11 IST
Supreme Court Confirms Bail for Bhavani Revanna Amid Abduction Allegations
Bhavani Revanna. (Photo: Bhavani Revanna--X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, the Supreme Court, on Friday, affirmed the Karnataka High Court's decision to grant anticipatory bail to Bhavani Revanna, implicated in an abduction case. The court's decision came after a bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan took into account the age of the defendant, noting she was a woman in her mid-50s.

Challenging the High Court's ruling, the Karnataka SIT, represented by advocate VN Raghupathy, petitioned against the anticipatory bail granted to Bhavani Revanna, who is the mother of the suspended JD(S) leader, Prajwal Revanna. The conditions of the bail stipulate that Bhavani is prohibited from entering the towns of Mysuru and Hassan.

The High Court countered allegations of non-cooperation, stating that Bhavani had already responded to 85 questions posed by the SIT. She is charged under IPC sections 64(A), 365, 109, 120(B). Earlier, her husband HD Revanna was also arrested in connection with the same abduction case, which involves accusations of sexual assault against their house help.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024