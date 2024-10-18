Rays Power Infra's Impressive Rs 940 Crore Solar Projects Win
Rays Power Infra has secured Rs 940 crore worth of solar projects in Rajasthan, enhancing its role in India's renewable energy sector. Additionally, the company won a flow battery project from NTPC, emphasizing energy storage's importance in renewable energy. Established in 2011, the firm is a pioneer in turnkey solar EPC services.
Rays Power Infra has announced a substantial win in the renewable energy sector, securing projects valued at Rs 940 crore.
The company will undertake solar projects totaling 362 MW in Rajasthan, reinforcing the region's position as a solar power hub and furthering India's clean energy goals.
Moreover, Rays Power Infra has been awarded a 600 KW / 3000 KWh flow battery project by NTPC, highlighting the importance of energy storage in integrating renewables. With these achievements, the company continues its legacy as a leader in sustainable energy solutions since its inception in 2011.
