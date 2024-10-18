Rays Power Infra's Impressive Rs 940 Crore Solar Projects Win

Rays Power Infra has announced a substantial win in the renewable energy sector, securing projects valued at Rs 940 crore.

The company will undertake solar projects totaling 362 MW in Rajasthan, reinforcing the region's position as a solar power hub and furthering India's clean energy goals.

Moreover, Rays Power Infra has been awarded a 600 KW / 3000 KWh flow battery project by NTPC, highlighting the importance of energy storage in integrating renewables. With these achievements, the company continues its legacy as a leader in sustainable energy solutions since its inception in 2011.

(With inputs from agencies.)