Left Menu

Rays Power Infra's Impressive Rs 940 Crore Solar Projects Win

Rays Power Infra has secured Rs 940 crore worth of solar projects in Rajasthan, enhancing its role in India's renewable energy sector. Additionally, the company won a flow battery project from NTPC, emphasizing energy storage's importance in renewable energy. Established in 2011, the firm is a pioneer in turnkey solar EPC services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 17:59 IST
Rays Power Infra's Impressive Rs 940 Crore Solar Projects Win
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rays Power Infra has announced a substantial win in the renewable energy sector, securing projects valued at Rs 940 crore.

The company will undertake solar projects totaling 362 MW in Rajasthan, reinforcing the region's position as a solar power hub and furthering India's clean energy goals.

Moreover, Rays Power Infra has been awarded a 600 KW / 3000 KWh flow battery project by NTPC, highlighting the importance of energy storage in integrating renewables. With these achievements, the company continues its legacy as a leader in sustainable energy solutions since its inception in 2011.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024