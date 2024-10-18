Left Menu

Delhi High Court Denies Former CM Madhu Koda's Plea to Contest Elections Amid Conviction

The Delhi High Court rejected Madhu Koda’s plea to overturn his conviction in a coal scam, preventing him from contesting Jharkhand elections. Koda, convicted in 2017 alongside others for corruption, sought relief citing delayed appeals. The CBI opposed, highlighting previous rejections of similar petitions.

  • India

The Delhi High Court has dismissed former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda's application for a stay on his conviction in a coal scam case. This decision prevents Koda from participating in the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand, which are scheduled for November 2024. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna presided over the ruling.

Koda, along with ex-coal secretary H.C. Gupta, former chief secretary A.K. Basu, and aide Vijay Joshi, was sentenced to three years in prison for corruption and conspiracy in the allocation of the Rajhara North coal block to Vini Iron and Steel Udyog Ltd. Koda argued that without a stay, he could miss the opportunity to run for office, despite his political history as a former Chief Minister and MP/MLA.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) opposed Koda's plea, questioning its maintainability. CBI's legal representatives, Senior Advocate R.S. Cheema and lawyer Tarannum Cheema, referred to a similar request denied in May 2020 and emphasized that the issue of decriminalizing politics had been thoroughly considered. Koda's conviction, from a 2017 ruling under the Prevention of Corruption Act, includes a pending appeal since 2017, yet the High Court stands firm on its decision.

