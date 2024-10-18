Left Menu

PM Modi to Launch Mega Infrastructure Projects in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Varanasi on October 20 to launch 23 new projects worth Rs 1300 crore, including the foundation of a significant double-decker bridge over the Ganga. The new infrastructure is anticipated to enhance connectivity across the northern states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:21 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:21 IST
PM Narendra Modi (File Image) (Photo Credit: PMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant infrastructural push, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit his parliamentary constituency of Varanasi on October 20. The visit aims to lay the foundation stone for 23 projects valued at Rs 1300 crore. Among these, a standout project is the 'Signature Double-Decker Bridge' over the Ganga River, stretching through Varanasi and Chandauli districts. Setting a new benchmark, this bridge will not only be the widest railway bridge in India but will also feature a six-lane roadway.

Accompanying the announcement, the Union Cabinet has sanctioned the construction of this rail-cum-road bridge, projected at Rs 2,642 crore, which is expected to be completed within four years. This engineering feat will encompass a six-lane highway on the upper deck and a four-line railway on the lower deck. The need for this new infrastructure arises from the aging and oversaturated Malviya Bridge, a 137-year-old rail-cum-road bridge currently in use.

Varanasi Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma highlighted the importance of Modi's upcoming visit, stating that the Prime Minister will not only inaugurate these projects but also address the public. With these new developments, connectivity between the northern, eastern, and western states is expected to improve significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

