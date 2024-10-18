Left Menu

Himachal Demands Return of Century-Old Shanan Power Project

18-10-2024
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has called for the return of the Shanan Power Project, currently controlled by Punjab, to his state. Sukhu emphasized the project's historical significance during a site visit, underscoring its foundational roots laid more than a century ago.

The 110 MW Shanan Power House, located in Jogindernagar, was commissioned in 1932 under a 99-year lease agreement. This lease, originating between the erstwhile king of Mandi and British engineer Col BC Batty, officially expired in March 2024. With the lease period concluded, Sukhu insisted on the rightful transfer of the project to Himachal Pradesh.

While Punjab has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court relating to this transfer, Chief Minister Sukhu assured that the court's decision would be respected. Nonetheless, he reiterated the urgency for negotiations to accelerate the project's handover, pointing out that the Shanan hydroelectric powerhouse was excluded from the Punjab Reorganization Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

