ED Cracks Down on PFI: Assets Seized in Massive Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached 35 immovable properties linked to Popular Front of India (PFI), worth Rs 56.56 crore, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The investigation uncovers PFI's illicit fundraising methods, international connections, and agenda of fostering unrest and terrorist activities across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:44 IST
Representative Image. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI) by attaching 19 more immovable properties valued at Rs 35.43 crore. This action, announced on Friday, is part of the ongoing investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. Earlier, on April 16, 16 properties worth Rs 21.13 crore were seized, totaling 35 properties valued at Rs 56.56 crore linked to PFI.

The agency launched its investigation based on multiple FIRs filed by the National Investigation Agency and other law enforcement bodies. According to the ED, PFI leaders conspired to raise funds domestically and from abroad through illegal means to finance terrorist acts in India, depositing the collected funds in 29 bank accounts across various states, including Kerala, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. These funds, amounting to Rs 94 crore, qualify as 'proceeds of crime.' So far, the ED has arrested 26 PFI members and filed nine prosecution complaints.

The ED's probe has unveiled PFI's extensive network, comprising over 13,000 active members in the Gulf region, tasked with fund collection through covert methods. Investigations reveal PFI's aim to carry out an Islamic movement through Jihad, veiling itself as a social movement. The agency highlights PFI's violent tactics, including arms training disguised as Physical Education classes, as seen in the Narath Arms Camp case of 2013.

(With inputs from agencies.)

