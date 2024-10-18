Bhutan and India Strengthen Ties Through Hydropower Cooperation

In a bid to deepen hydropower cooperation, Bhutan's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Lyonpo Gem Tshering, met with India's Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, in New Delhi. The discussions underlined the crucial partnership between the two countries in the hydropower sector.

Central to the talks were the Puna-1 Hydroelectric Power Project and the finalization of the Puna-2 Tariff. Both sides explored strategies to enhance collaboration, aiming to boost energy production and ensure mutual benefits. Future avenues for cooperation in energy generation were also deliberated.

Manohar Lal reaffirmed India's dedication to advancing hydropower development with Bhutan, stating "more power means more happiness." He pledged full backing to Bhutan, emphasizing the strategic and symbiotic nature of these energy initiatives. This meeting signifies a step towards fortifying bilateral ties and fostering regional energy security through sustainable projects.

