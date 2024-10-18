Left Menu

Bhutan and India Strengthen Ties Through Hydropower Cooperation

Bhutan's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Lyonpo Gem Tshering, met with India's Union Minister of Power, Manohar Lal Khattar, in New Delhi to bolster the nations' hydropower collaboration. Discussions focused on the Puna-1 and Puna-2 projects, emphasizing future cooperation in energy generation and regional energy security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:47 IST
Bhutan and India Strengthen Ties Through Hydropower Cooperation
Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Bhutan, Lyonpo Gem Tshering, met with the Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to deepen hydropower cooperation, Bhutan's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Lyonpo Gem Tshering, met with India's Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, in New Delhi. The discussions underlined the crucial partnership between the two countries in the hydropower sector.

Central to the talks were the Puna-1 Hydroelectric Power Project and the finalization of the Puna-2 Tariff. Both sides explored strategies to enhance collaboration, aiming to boost energy production and ensure mutual benefits. Future avenues for cooperation in energy generation were also deliberated.

Manohar Lal reaffirmed India's dedication to advancing hydropower development with Bhutan, stating "more power means more happiness." He pledged full backing to Bhutan, emphasizing the strategic and symbiotic nature of these energy initiatives. This meeting signifies a step towards fortifying bilateral ties and fostering regional energy security through sustainable projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024