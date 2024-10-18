Left Menu

Saket Court Delays Hearing in Medha Patkar's Defamation Appeal Against LG Saxena

Delhi's Saket Court adjourned the hearing of Medha Patkar's defamation appeal against LG VK Saxena. The court requested an E-copy of the appeal from Patkar within seven days to avoid discrepancies. The case, originally filed 24 years ago, remains under scrutiny for validity concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:54 IST
Saket Court Delays Hearing in Medha Patkar's Defamation Appeal Against LG Saxena
Representative Photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development at Delhi's Saket Court, the hearing of the defamation appeal filed by social activist Medha Patkar against the current Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena was adjourned. The decision came after the court partially heard arguments from both parties, with Patkar seeking to overturn her conviction and sentence in the decades-old case.

Representing Patkar, advocate Sridevi put forth the defense's perspective, while advocates Gajinder Kumar and Chandrashekhar presented on behalf of Saxena. The court was informed that Saxena's counsel deemed Patkar's appeal non-maintainable due to alleged discrepancies, including a purportedly unsigned appeal and a contentious affidavit.

Central to the adjournment was the court's decision to request a verified electronic copy of Patkar's appeal to ensure clarity. The focus remains on unresolved legal arguments about the appeal's legitimacy. Earlier, the court had sentenced Patkar to five months in prison and ordered a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh after a 24-year-long judicial process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024