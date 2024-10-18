Saket Court Delays Hearing in Medha Patkar's Defamation Appeal Against LG Saxena

In a significant development at Delhi's Saket Court, the hearing of the defamation appeal filed by social activist Medha Patkar against the current Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena was adjourned. The decision came after the court partially heard arguments from both parties, with Patkar seeking to overturn her conviction and sentence in the decades-old case.

Representing Patkar, advocate Sridevi put forth the defense's perspective, while advocates Gajinder Kumar and Chandrashekhar presented on behalf of Saxena. The court was informed that Saxena's counsel deemed Patkar's appeal non-maintainable due to alleged discrepancies, including a purportedly unsigned appeal and a contentious affidavit.

Central to the adjournment was the court's decision to request a verified electronic copy of Patkar's appeal to ensure clarity. The focus remains on unresolved legal arguments about the appeal's legitimacy. Earlier, the court had sentenced Patkar to five months in prison and ordered a compensation of Rs. 10 lakh after a 24-year-long judicial process.

(With inputs from agencies.)