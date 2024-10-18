Left Menu

Cuba Plunged into Darkness: Energy Crisis Shuts Down Island

Cuba faces long-lasting power outages, with blackouts exceeding 12 hours daily. The government shut down schools and non-essential industries to conserve energy. The crisis stems from deteriorating infrastructure, fuel shortages, and rising demand, exacerbated by natural disasters and international sanctions.

Cuba's government has enacted sweeping measures to address an escalating energy crisis, including closing schools and non-essential industries, as blackouts surpass 12 hours daily across the island. The drastic step comes in response to prolonged electricity shortages affecting millions.

Prime Minister Manuel Marrero attributed the energy crisis to a combination of aging infrastructure, fuel shortages, and increased demand, compounded by recent hurricanes and trade sanctions. The situation has rendered life increasingly challenging for Cubans already facing severe shortages of essential goods.

International fuel shipments to Cuba have sharply declined, exacerbating the crisis. Major suppliers like Venezuela have halved their deliveries, forcing Cuba to resort to the costlier spot market. Officials remain hopeful that previously delivered fuel will soon stabilize power generation across the island.

