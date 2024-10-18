Left Menu

Zelenskiy Contemplates Arms Export Shift Amid Russia Conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is reconsidering the country's weapons export ban amid the ongoing conflict with Russia. This move aims to support Ukraine's allies while boosting the local defense industry, which is hampered by financial constraints. Ukraine has significantly increased its weapons production since Russia's invasion.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Friday that he has tasked the defense ministry with drafting proposals for potential weapons exports. The move signals a possible change in Ukraine's export policies amid its war with Russia.

The reconsideration of the export ban, which has been in place since the conflict began, would mark a significant shift as Ukraine resists a larger, better-equipped foe. Zelenskiy stated that any exports would be limited to allies in the Ramstein group, which aids in coordinating military support for Kyiv.

Ukraine has vastly enhanced its domestic weapons production since Russia's 2022 invasion, notably increasing drone manufacturing. Officials report that Ukraine tripled its weapons output in 2023 and doubled it again within the first eight months of this year. The cash-strapped industry seeks export opportunities to boost financial resources and further augment production.

