Winter Woes: Air Pollution and Stubble Burning in Northern India

As winter approaches in Delhi, mounting concerns over air pollution arise due to emissions, traffic congestion, and industrial pollution. Environment expert Vivek Chattopadhyay highlights the role of stubble burning and weather changes in deteriorating air quality, prompting government interventions and legal actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 23:46 IST
Environment expert Vivek Chattopadhyay (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
As winter draws near, concerns about air pollution in Delhi intensify, with environmental expert Vivek Chattopadhyay noting that emissions, traffic congestion, and industrial pollution significantly impact the capital's air quality. According to Chattopadhyay, changes in weather exacerbate pollution levels, compounding problems during this season.

Stubble burning remains a contentious issue, affecting air quality throughout Northern India. AAP leader Jasmine Shah highlighted a 27% reduction in stubble burning incidents in Punjab this year, yet legal action remains insufficient. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court demanded explanations from the governments of Punjab and Haryana over their inadequate legal responses.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann reiterated calls for a practical solution and farmer compensation as alternatives to stubble burning, emphasizing that farmers are left with limited crop choices. Meanwhile, Haryana's government has initiated stricter enforcement measures against crop residue burning, pushing for prosecutions and fines to curb air quality deterioration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

