Left Menu

Cuba's Power Outage Crisis Underscores Energy Challenges

Cuba's electrical grid experienced a massive outage due to a major thermoelectric plant failure. The government implemented emergency measures, including suspending classes and halting non-essential services. The increased energy demand from businesses and residences, coupled with aging infrastructure, contributed to the crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Havana | Updated: 19-10-2024 01:36 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 01:36 IST
Cuba's Power Outage Crisis Underscores Energy Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Cuba

On Friday, Cuba experienced a significant power outage after a major thermoelectric plant malfunctioned, as reported by the energy ministry.

The government had earlier informed about the temporary shutdown of La Antonio Guiteras plant, attributing the issue to high demand and insufficient maintenance of aging facilities.

In response to the blackout, which saw 1.64 gigawatts drop offline, the government has suspended classes and non-essential services to manage energy distribution efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
3
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
4
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024