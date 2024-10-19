Cuba's Power Outage Crisis Underscores Energy Challenges

On Friday, Cuba experienced a significant power outage after a major thermoelectric plant malfunctioned, as reported by the energy ministry.

The government had earlier informed about the temporary shutdown of La Antonio Guiteras plant, attributing the issue to high demand and insufficient maintenance of aging facilities.

In response to the blackout, which saw 1.64 gigawatts drop offline, the government has suspended classes and non-essential services to manage energy distribution efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)