Cuba's Power Outage Crisis Underscores Energy Challenges
Cuba's electrical grid experienced a massive outage due to a major thermoelectric plant failure. The government implemented emergency measures, including suspending classes and halting non-essential services. The increased energy demand from businesses and residences, coupled with aging infrastructure, contributed to the crisis.
On Friday, Cuba experienced a significant power outage after a major thermoelectric plant malfunctioned, as reported by the energy ministry.
The government had earlier informed about the temporary shutdown of La Antonio Guiteras plant, attributing the issue to high demand and insufficient maintenance of aging facilities.
In response to the blackout, which saw 1.64 gigawatts drop offline, the government has suspended classes and non-essential services to manage energy distribution efficiently.
