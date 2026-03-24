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Aid Flotilla Lights Up Hopes Amid Cuba’s Blackouts

A ship carrying essential aid, including solar panels and medicine, arrived in Cuba as the island struggles with an economic and energy crisis. The vessel, part of a three-ship convoy, highlights international solidarity amid US-imposed energy embargoes and looming humanitarian concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Havana | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:12 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:12 IST
Aid Flotilla Lights Up Hopes Amid Cuba’s Blackouts
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  • Country:
  • Cuba

A significant humanitarian mission reached Cuba as a ship loaded with solar panels, bicycles, food, and medicine docked in Havana. This arrival aims to relieve the economic and energy crises crippling the island nation.

The first of three ships, Granma 2.0, brought relief amidst severe blackouts and power grid challenges aggravated by a US energy blockade. Activist Thiago Avila condemned the US measures and highlighted the solidarity gesture.

Part of the 'Our America Convoy to Cuba,' the flotilla includes participants worldwide and underscores widespread condemnation of the ongoing embargo. Cuba continues to face economic challenges, with potential humanitarian crises looming.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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