Mumbai Customs Unravel Major Smuggling Operation

In a substantial law enforcement operation, Mumbai customs officials announced the confiscation of approximately 2.427 kg of gold, valued at Rs 1.70 crores, alongside electronic goods such as smartphones worth Rs 42.14 lakh. This operation, spanning from October 16 to 18, encompassed seven separate incidents. Authorities are ramping up their anti-smuggling measures.

Officials revealed that the illicit items were found concealed in luggage, a dustbin in the international airport's departure area, and even in passengers' undergarments. Notably, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) made a major recovery of two pieces of 24Kt gold dust, encased in wax and weighing around 1,000 grams, valued at Rs 72.54 lakh during a standard inspection at Mumbai's CSMI Airport.

Another case saw the interception of six passengers smuggling goods including 22Kt melted gold bars, 24Kt gold dust in wax (two pieces), 18Kt jewelry, and 24Kt gold dust in Rexine with a total weight of 1.427 kg, provisionally valued at Rs 97.72 lakh. High-value electronic devices, notably 36 iPhone 16 Pros, were also seized. Passengers originated from various regions, including Kenya, Jeddah, Dubai, and Ra's al-Khaimah, with contraband hidden in creative concealing methods.

On the night of October 15-16, customs officials intercepted goods worth Rs 1.25 crores in two cases, concealed within inner garments and passengers' bodies. Arrests included an airport staffer and a transit passenger involved in these illicit activities. Investigations continue as authorities tighten enforcement against smuggling.

