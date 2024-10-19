Left Menu

Men in Pink: A Walkathon for Breast Cancer Awareness

The 'Men in Pink' Walkathon, launched by MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, aims to raise awareness about breast cancer. Organized by Apollo Cancer Centres, the event highlights the critical role men play in women's health. Participants, including many men, pledge to prioritize health and early disease detection.

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, Member of Parliament at 'Men in Pink' Walkathon (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The 'Men in Pink' Walkathon, an initiative to underscore the importance of breast health awareness among women, was inaugurated by Chief Guest Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, a Member of Parliament from DMK, on Saturday. The event, which took place at Elliot's Beach, Besant Nagar, was marked by her ceremonial flag-off.

Organized by Apollo Cancer Centres and Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, the Walkathon aims to highlight the significance of breast cancer awareness, emphasizing the crucial role men can play in this mission. Kanimozhi reiterated the need for awareness and early detection of breast cancer.

'The color pink is symbolic in this Walkathon,' she stated, highlighting the traditional oversight of women's health in families despite their significant caregiving roles. The event saw a robust participation from men, women, and students, underlining its community engagement.

A female participant lauded the effort, emphasizing the necessity for men to advocate for women's health, pushing for regular checks and prioritizing health. The initiative's call for self-examination and periodic mammograms was echoed by participants, who pledged to care for their own and their families' well-being. The Walkathon was a showcase of community spirit and health advocacy. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

