Odisha Schools and Colleges Close Amid Intense Heat Wave
Amid a severe heat wave in Odisha, the government has announced summer vacations for schools, anganwadi centres, and colleges. These institutions will remain closed from April 23. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasized the disruption caused by the heat wave and ensured that anganwadi kids receive dry food at home.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:07 IST
The Odisha government has announced summer vacations for schools and anganwadi centres starting Wednesday, due to the ongoing severe heat wave.
Both government and private-run colleges will shut from Wednesday until further notice, following a review by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.
Dry food will be distributed to anganwadi children, while scheduled exams will proceed as planned with officials tasked with ensuring proper conduct.
