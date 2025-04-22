Left Menu

Odisha Schools and Colleges Close Amid Intense Heat Wave

Amid a severe heat wave in Odisha, the government has announced summer vacations for schools, anganwadi centres, and colleges. These institutions will remain closed from April 23. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasized the disruption caused by the heat wave and ensured that anganwadi kids receive dry food at home.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 22-04-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 22:07 IST
Odisha Schools and Colleges Close Amid Intense Heat Wave
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government has announced summer vacations for schools and anganwadi centres starting Wednesday, due to the ongoing severe heat wave.

Both government and private-run colleges will shut from Wednesday until further notice, following a review by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

Dry food will be distributed to anganwadi children, while scheduled exams will proceed as planned with officials tasked with ensuring proper conduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI could make cyber warfare faster, riskier and harder to control

LLMs can hunt hidden threats in latest wireless network traffic

Low-cost robots revolutionize how AI is taught in secondary classrooms

Blended, not hybrid, work is the future, if organizations rethink tech, trust and time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025