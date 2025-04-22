Trafficking Tragedy: Arrests and Accidents Shake Kokhraj

In a shocking incident in Kokhraj, two individuals were apprehended on Tuesday for their involvement in the trafficking of a 14-year-old Dalit girl, according to police reports. Among the arrested are the girl's father, Ashok, who allegedly sold her to Sandeep Tyagi from Panipat district, Haryana.

The situation worsened when the police jeep transporting them overturned en route to court, injuring five, including both suspects. The Superintendent of Police, Brijesh Kumar Srivastava, recounted the events leading to the arrests, which were prompted by a tip-off about the girl's sale and subsequent mistreatment.

The authorities have charged the suspects under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, in addition to invoking the Protection of Children against Sexual Offenses Act and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. All injured parties are receiving treatment at Kaushambi district hospital.

