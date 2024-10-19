Controversy Erupts Over Omission in Tamil Nadu Anthem at DD Chennai Event

Tempers flared in Tamil Nadu following the omission of a key line from the state anthem during a Doordarshan Chennai function. Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin publicly demanded the immediate recall of Governor RN Ravi, alleging a deliberate attempt to distort the anthem's traditional honor.

Udhayanidhi Stalin's criticism was echoed by Chief Minister MK Stalin, who further accused Governor Ravi of disrespecting Tamil Nadu and its cultural heritage. The Chief Minister addressed the matter on social media, denouncing what he termed as 'racist' remarks against his leadership and emphasizing the sanctity of the Tamil language.

The Governor, on the other hand, defended his stance, accusing MK Stalin of lowering the dignity of his office through his comments. He described the allegations as unfortunate and baseless. The controversy deepens as both parties engage in a war of words over the implications of the altered anthem rendition.

