Political Tensions Soar in Tamil Nadu Over Governor's Role
CPI leader D Raja and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin have voiced their support for the DMK's call to remove Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi after controversy erupted over the State anthem's distorted rendition. The situation highlights the tense political climate between the state government and the governor.
Political tensions in Tamil Nadu have escalated as CPI General Secretary D Raja endorsed the DMK's demand for the recall of Governor RN Ravi. The demand follows a contentious incident involving the state anthem's altered version at a Doordarshan event in Chennai.
Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin expressed the anger of Tamil Nadu's populace over the omission of the phrase "Dravida Thirunadu" from the anthem, alleging that the governor intended to disrupt unity. He called for the immediate removal of Governor Ravi, accusing him of overstepping his authority.
Chief Minister MK Stalin criticized Governor RN Ravi's actions, arguing that his remarks undermined the Tamil cultural identity. The controversy has attracted attention from political figures, with BJP Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy accusing the DMK of stirring division along linguistic and regional lines.
