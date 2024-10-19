Alarming Rape Case in Ballia District as UP Police Crackdown Continues

In a horrifying incident that has sent shockwaves through Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, three children aged 6, 13, and 16, sons of tenants, allegedly raped a five-year-old girl, the landlord's daughter. The Ballia Police Station, Kotwali area, has registered the case and initiated an investigation.

Superintendent of Police, Vikrant Veer, confirmed the victim's mother's complaint, stating that a case against the three minors has been filed. 'The crime scene has been thoroughly examined with forensic expertise, and legal proceedings against those involved are underway,' SP Veer reported.

This incident occurs as the Uttar Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, continues to make strides in crime reduction, with the UP Police prosecuting over 80,000 criminals, a testament to their relentless dedication to law enforcement and justice throughout the state's judicial system.

Chief Minister Adityanath has commended the UP Police Directorate for their effective crime control and successful prosecutions. Authorities report that in more than seven years, 54 criminals have received the death penalty, and 28,700 have been convicted for severe crimes, including those under the POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)