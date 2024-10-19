Incessant Rains Hammer Tamil Nadu: Relief Efforts Underway

Incessant downpours have wreaked havoc across various parts of Tamil Nadu, effectively bringing major services to a standstill as residents grapple with waterlogged streets.

The city of Chennai has been particularly hard-hit with record rainfall figures recorded until Thursday morning, as the depression over the Bay of Bengal made its way across northern Tamil Nadu and southern Andhra Pradesh coasts at an alarming pace.

In response to the severe weather, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has been actively surveying rain-hit regions like Chennai's Kolathur Assembly Constituency, where he has been distributing much-needed relief materials. Stating his government's readiness to address any scenario, Stalin emphasized the precautionary steps being taken across the state.

Echoing the Chief Minister's sentiments, DMK leader TKS Elangovan highlighted the state's progress in mitigating the aftermath of heavy rainfall, noting the swift recession of water levels. Acknowledging the inevitability of issues stemming from prolonged rainfall, he pointed out the government's ongoing efforts, such as pipeline installations, to prevent recurrence of past flooding incidents.

With streets lined by DMK ministers tirelessly evaluating the extent of flood damage, the Tamil Nadu administration endeavors to swiftly deliver relief and reassurance to its citizens during this challenging period.

