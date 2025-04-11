Left Menu

AIADMK Criticizes Minister Ponmudy Over Controversial Remarks

AIADMK spokesperson Kovai Sathyan criticized Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy for his remarks on women and Hinduism, calling him a disgrace. Sathyan and others, including BJP representatives, condemned Ponmudy's statements, accusing the DMK of not taking sufficient action against him beyond removing party positions.

AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan has launched a scathing critique of Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy, labeling him as a 'disgrace' to the public. Sathyan accused Ponmudy of being a true representation of the DMK's values and condemned his controversial comments on women and Hinduism.

Speaking to ANI, Sathyan attacked Ponmudy's integrity, stating that the minister's remarks blatantly mocked Hindu religious beliefs and practices. Sathyan also criticized the leadership of Tamil Nadu, describing Chief Minister MK Stalin as a 'puppet leader'.

The contentious statements from Ponmudy have incited backlash from various quarters, including the Bharatiya Janata Party. BJP's CR Kesavan has demanded Ponmudy's removal from his ministerial role, arguing that merely dismissing him from the DMK's Deputy General Secretary position is insufficient.

On social media platform X, Kesavan called for Ponmudy's immediate resignation from the Tamil Nadu cabinet, citing his lack of moral standing. Meanwhile, DMK MP Kanimozhi condemned Ponmudy's speech as 'unacceptable' and emphasized the need for accountability from party members.

