Controversy Erupts Over DMK Leader's Remarks on Shaivism and Vaishnavism
Senior DMK leader K Ponmudy was removed from a key party position following backlash over controversial remarks on Shaivism and Vaishnavism. DMK President M K Stalin announced Ponmudy's removal and appointed Tiruchi Siva in his place. BJP and DMK's Kanimozhi criticized Ponmudy, sparking a political row.
In a dramatic political move, senior DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy has been stripped of his role as the party's deputy general secretary. The decision follows a maelstrom of criticism triggered by his comments on Shaivism and Vaishnavism, which stirred widespread political unrest.
DMK President and Chief Minister M K Stalin made the announcement without a detailed explanation, naming Rajya Sabha member Tiruchi Siva as Ponmudy's successor. This swift action suggests the party's desire to manage the brewing political storm, further fueled by opposition BJP's demand for Ponmudy's dismissal from the cabinet.
Ponmudy's controversial comments, allegedly made in relation to a sex worker, have gone viral, earning condemnation from DMK MP Kanimozhi and BJP state president K Annamalai. As the political fallout continues, BJP's Narayanan Thirupathy also voiced calls for Ponmudy's arrest, highlighting the gravity of the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
