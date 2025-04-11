Controversy Erupts as DMK Minister Ponmudy Removed from Key Position Over Controversial Remarks
DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister K Ponmudy has been ousted from a key party position following controversial remarks about Shaivism and Vaishnavism. A video of his comments sparked backlash, with calls for his removal. Party members, including MP Kanimozhi, joined the criticism, condemning his statements.
DMK leader K Ponmudy has been removed from his deputy general secretary position following a row over controversial remarks that garnered widespread criticism. Chief Minister M K Stalin made the announcement, which did not specify the exact reasons for Ponmudy's dismissal.
The decision comes after opposition parties and even DMK members, such as MP Kanimozhi, condemned Ponmudy's remarks. Critics described his comments as vulgar and humiliating to women.
Ponmudy has previously stirred controversy with comments on regional issues, including linking north Indian vendors with street food businesses. This latest incident has intensified calls from the BJP for his resignation from the ministerial post.
(With inputs from agencies.)
