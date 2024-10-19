Prashant Kishor Gears Up for Bihar Bypolls with Strategic Nominations

Prashant Kishor, political strategist turned politician and leader of the Jan Suraaj Party, has made a decisive entry into the upcoming by-elections in Bihar. On Saturday, Kishor announced that Khilafat Hussain and Jitendra Paswan will represent the party from the Belaganj and Imamganj constituencies respectively.

The upcoming bypolls are not just limited to Bihar but also span across 15 states, including Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Karnataka, among others. Earlier in October, the Election Commission declared by-elections for 48 assembly constituencies, which includes nine significant seats in Uttar Pradesh and the prominent Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala.

Scheduled for November 13, the polls will be conducted for 47 assembly seats and the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, followed by elections on November 20 in one constituency in Uttarakhand and another in Maharashtra. Uttar Pradesh is set to witness the largest number of by-elections, with key constituencies like Ghaziabad and Sishamau going to the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)