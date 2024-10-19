Left Menu

Prashant Kishor Gears Up for Bihar Bypolls with Strategic Nominations

Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor fields candidates for Bihar bypolls as elections loom across India. With by-elections in 15 states, including major constituencies in Uttar Pradesh and Kerala, Kishor's strategic moves signal his significant political ambitions ahead of Bihar's 2025 assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 17:45 IST
Prashant Kishor Gears Up for Bihar Bypolls with Strategic Nominations
Jan Suraj Party chief Prashant Kishore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prashant Kishor, political strategist turned politician and leader of the Jan Suraaj Party, has made a decisive entry into the upcoming by-elections in Bihar. On Saturday, Kishor announced that Khilafat Hussain and Jitendra Paswan will represent the party from the Belaganj and Imamganj constituencies respectively.

The upcoming bypolls are not just limited to Bihar but also span across 15 states, including Assam, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, and Karnataka, among others. Earlier in October, the Election Commission declared by-elections for 48 assembly constituencies, which includes nine significant seats in Uttar Pradesh and the prominent Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala.

Scheduled for November 13, the polls will be conducted for 47 assembly seats and the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, followed by elections on November 20 in one constituency in Uttarakhand and another in Maharashtra. Uttar Pradesh is set to witness the largest number of by-elections, with key constituencies like Ghaziabad and Sishamau going to the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
2
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
3
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
4
NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

NDA Poised for Victory in Jharkhand with Solid Seat-Sharing Strategy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024