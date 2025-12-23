Left Menu

Innospace Rocket Launch Ends in Crash: A Setback for Brazilian Aerospace

South Korean company Innospace launched its first commercial rocket from Brazil, marking a significant event in Brazilian aerospace. The launch ended with a crash shortly after takeoff. Despite earlier delays due to technical and weather-related issues, the launch went ahead before crashing, affecting Innospace's market value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 10:19 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 10:19 IST
Innospace Rocket Launch Ends in Crash: A Setback for Brazilian Aerospace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korean satellite launch company, Innospace, marked a significant milestone on Monday by launching its first commercial rocket, HANBIT-Nano, from Brazil's Alcantara Space Center. However, the event concluded with an unfortunate crash, impacting both the company's ambitions and Brazil's aerospace goals.

Just two minutes post-launch, the official livestream displayed an 'anomaly' message during the rocket's flight, leading to its premature conclusion. Brazil's air force confirmed that the rocket followed its initial vertical trajectory but encountered a problem resulting in a crash. Analysis of the wreckage is currently underway.

In the aftermath, Innospace's shares tumbled by 24%, marking their largest intraday fall since August. Despite facing delays due to technical and weather issues, Innospace replaced a faulty component and launched the vehicle within its operational window, carrying eight registered cargoes including satellites.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025