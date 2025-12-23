Innospace Rocket Launch Ends in Crash: A Setback for Brazilian Aerospace
South Korean company Innospace launched its first commercial rocket from Brazil, marking a significant event in Brazilian aerospace. The launch ended with a crash shortly after takeoff. Despite earlier delays due to technical and weather-related issues, the launch went ahead before crashing, affecting Innospace's market value.
South Korean satellite launch company, Innospace, marked a significant milestone on Monday by launching its first commercial rocket, HANBIT-Nano, from Brazil's Alcantara Space Center. However, the event concluded with an unfortunate crash, impacting both the company's ambitions and Brazil's aerospace goals.
Just two minutes post-launch, the official livestream displayed an 'anomaly' message during the rocket's flight, leading to its premature conclusion. Brazil's air force confirmed that the rocket followed its initial vertical trajectory but encountered a problem resulting in a crash. Analysis of the wreckage is currently underway.
In the aftermath, Innospace's shares tumbled by 24%, marking their largest intraday fall since August. Despite facing delays due to technical and weather issues, Innospace replaced a faulty component and launched the vehicle within its operational window, carrying eight registered cargoes including satellites.
