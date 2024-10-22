Left Menu

Taiwan Strategizes Wartime Food Security Amid Blockade Threats

Taiwan's government is strategizing to ensure food security amid threats of a Chinese blockade. The agriculture ministry maintains rice stocks and considers emergency farming plans. Taiwan's National Security Bureau highlights the growing Chinese military threat. The island's food self-sufficiency rate has significantly dropped.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 15:42 IST
Taiwan Strategizes Wartime Food Security Amid Blockade Threats
paramilitary forces Image Credit:

Taiwan's government, concerned over a potential Chinese blockade, has unveiled a detailed wartime food security plan. The administration is conducting monthly inventories of key supplies, notably rice, ensuring strategic storage across the island to mitigate risks.

As China persists with military exercises around Taiwan, including simulated blockades and port attacks, Taiwan's agriculture ministry has confirmed rice reserves exceed a three-month requirement, with provisions for rationing and enhanced local farming during crises. Efforts will focus on expanding rice cultivation, as well as sweet potatoes and vegetables.

Highlighting the growing threat, Taiwan's National Security Bureau reported increased Chinese cyber activities and military patrols aimed at destabilizing the region. Taiwan's food self-sufficiency has decreased, necessitating robust strategies to safeguard essential resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence
Blog

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independenc...

 Global
2
Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

Peruvian Ex-President Toledo Sentenced for Odebrecht Bribery

 Peru
3
AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

AAP and BJP Clash Over Delhi Law Enforcement Failures

 India
4
Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

Lando Norris' Formula 1 Dilemma: The Hunt for Verstappen

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024