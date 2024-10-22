Taiwan Strategizes Wartime Food Security Amid Blockade Threats

Taiwan's government, concerned over a potential Chinese blockade, has unveiled a detailed wartime food security plan. The administration is conducting monthly inventories of key supplies, notably rice, ensuring strategic storage across the island to mitigate risks.

As China persists with military exercises around Taiwan, including simulated blockades and port attacks, Taiwan's agriculture ministry has confirmed rice reserves exceed a three-month requirement, with provisions for rationing and enhanced local farming during crises. Efforts will focus on expanding rice cultivation, as well as sweet potatoes and vegetables.

Highlighting the growing threat, Taiwan's National Security Bureau reported increased Chinese cyber activities and military patrols aimed at destabilizing the region. Taiwan's food self-sufficiency has decreased, necessitating robust strategies to safeguard essential resources.

