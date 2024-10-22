ILO Enhances Access to Remedy for Indonesian Migrant Workers Heading to Japan

The International Labour Organization (ILO) is making significant strides to improve access to remedy for Indonesian migrant workers traveling to Japan. A recent consultation workshop held in Jakarta, coupled with interviews conducted in the port city of Cirebon, has provided valuable insights into the challenges faced by these workers and the measures currently in place to support them.

On October 7, 2024, the Jakarta workshop brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including representatives from the Indonesian Ministry of Manpower (MoM), the Indonesian Migrant Workers Protection Board (BP2MI), and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA). Other participants included universities, trade unions, NGOs, and organizations focused on migration. The workshop fostered active discussions about enhancing access to remedies for migrant workers and emphasized the necessity for improved coordination among countries, stronger information management systems, and enhanced knowledge sharing across various sectors.

Following the workshop, ILO representatives conducted a site visit in Cirebon, where they interviewed local government officials, training institutes, and both prospective and returned migrant workers. These discussions provided critical, firsthand insights into the daily struggles encountered by local staff and the recurring challenges that migrant workers face before, during, and after their employment in Japan.

The findings from both the Jakarta workshop and the Cirebon site visit will be instrumental in shaping the Joint Work Plan, a strategic initiative aimed at addressing the issues identified through collaboration and practical solutions. By consolidating feedback from key national and international stakeholders, the ILO seeks to secure better protections and access to remedies for migrant workers throughout Southeast Asia.

This initiative is part of the ILO project entitled “Survey for Co-creating a Joint Work Plan for Improving Access to Remedy of Migrant Workers from Southeast Asia to Japan,” conducted in partnership with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The project aims to enhance the capacities of stakeholders and establish a collaborative work plan to address the challenges faced by migrant workers from Southeast Asia, particularly those from Indonesia, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

The ILO’s efforts come at a critical time as migrant workers continue to navigate complex challenges in securing their rights and protections abroad. By engaging stakeholders and utilizing on-the-ground insights, the ILO aims to create a framework that better supports these workers in their pursuit of fair treatment and access to justice.