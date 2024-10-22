The Electric Vehicle Revolution: Transforming the Global Automotive Industry

The International Monetary Fund has identified a major shift in the global automotive industry, driven by the rising adoption of electric vehicles. This transition is set to influence investment, production, trade, and employment at an international level, as outlined in the IMF's latest World Economic Outlook.

Increased EV uptake is pivotal for achieving climate objectives, with transportation sectors in the U.S., China, and the EU being key emission sources. While the EU and U.S. implement supportive measures, China is leading in production and exports, which could reshape global market dynamics.

New tariffs reflect tensions, with the U.S. and EU targeting Chinese-made EVs over alleged unfair subsidies. As EU and U.S. aim to decrease reliance on gasoline vehicles, economic impacts include a potential GDP decline in Europe and shifts in employment within the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)