Genus Power Infrastructures Hosts U.S. Delegation, Celebrates Smart Metering Success
Genus Power Infrastructures Limited hosted a U.S. delegation led by Ambassador Eric Garcetti. They toured Genus' manufacturing plant and praised its advancements in smart metering and clean energy. The partnership highlights U.S.-India collaboration, with Genus exemplifying gender diversity and commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency. The visit coincided with a regional energy summit.
- Country:
- India
Genus Power Infrastructures Limited recently welcomed a high-profile U.S. delegation led by Ambassador Eric Garcetti. Accompanied by USAID India's Steve Olive and Aaron Schubert, the group toured Genus' innovative manufacturing facility, observing the technology driving its smart metering production.
Genus has deployed over 80 million smart meters, significantly advancing smart grid infrastructure. The delegation praised Genus not only for its engineering prowess but also for its commitment to reducing carbon emissions, emphasizing its critical role in the clean energy sector.
Highlighting the collaboration between the U.S. and India, Mr. Garcetti commended Genus' inclusive workforce, noting that women make up over 60% of the plant's employees. The visit, aligned with the South Asia Regional Energy Partnership Summit, underscored growing ties on smart metering innovations.

