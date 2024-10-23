Left Menu

Genus Power Infrastructures Hosts U.S. Delegation, Celebrates Smart Metering Success

Genus Power Infrastructures Limited hosted a U.S. delegation led by Ambassador Eric Garcetti. They toured Genus' manufacturing plant and praised its advancements in smart metering and clean energy. The partnership highlights U.S.-India collaboration, with Genus exemplifying gender diversity and commitment to sustainability and energy efficiency. The visit coincided with a regional energy summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-10-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 16:46 IST
Genus Power Infrastructures Hosts U.S. Delegation, Celebrates Smart Metering Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Genus Power Infrastructures Limited recently welcomed a high-profile U.S. delegation led by Ambassador Eric Garcetti. Accompanied by USAID India's Steve Olive and Aaron Schubert, the group toured Genus' innovative manufacturing facility, observing the technology driving its smart metering production.

Genus has deployed over 80 million smart meters, significantly advancing smart grid infrastructure. The delegation praised Genus not only for its engineering prowess but also for its commitment to reducing carbon emissions, emphasizing its critical role in the clean energy sector.

Highlighting the collaboration between the U.S. and India, Mr. Garcetti commended Genus' inclusive workforce, noting that women make up over 60% of the plant's employees. The visit, aligned with the South Asia Regional Energy Partnership Summit, underscored growing ties on smart metering innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024