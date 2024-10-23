Genus Power Infrastructures Hosts U.S. Delegation, Celebrates Smart Metering Success

Genus Power Infrastructures Limited recently welcomed a high-profile U.S. delegation led by Ambassador Eric Garcetti. Accompanied by USAID India's Steve Olive and Aaron Schubert, the group toured Genus' innovative manufacturing facility, observing the technology driving its smart metering production.

Genus has deployed over 80 million smart meters, significantly advancing smart grid infrastructure. The delegation praised Genus not only for its engineering prowess but also for its commitment to reducing carbon emissions, emphasizing its critical role in the clean energy sector.

Highlighting the collaboration between the U.S. and India, Mr. Garcetti commended Genus' inclusive workforce, noting that women make up over 60% of the plant's employees. The visit, aligned with the South Asia Regional Energy Partnership Summit, underscored growing ties on smart metering innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)