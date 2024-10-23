Left Menu

Gold Defies Dollar's Rise, Soars to Record Highs Amid Market Tensions

Gold prices surged to new record highs despite a strong dollar, as investors face market uncertainties ahead of the U.S. election. Global stocks dipped with concerns about the Federal Reserve's interest rate decisions. The dollar gained strength, impacting currencies like the yen and euro.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 17:27 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 17:21 IST
Gold Defies Dollar's Rise, Soars to Record Highs Amid Market Tensions
dollar and yen Image Credit:

Gold prices soared to a record high on Wednesday, defying the dollar's strength that pressured both yen and euro markets. Global stocks experienced declines as investors hesitated to make big bets with the upcoming U.S. election just weeks away.

Federal Reserve rate cut expectations have shifted, with predictions now leaning towards a half-point reduction rather than the previously anticipated full percentage point. This shift has impacted U.S. Treasuries, elevating yields to three-month highs and bolstering the dollar against other major currencies, prompting Japanese officials to voice concerns.

Despite these pressures, the stock market remains close to record highs. Investors are refocusing on economic positives and corporate earnings, while political developments, such as Trump's growing re-election odds, contribute to rising inflation expectations. Increasing Middle East tensions further support risk-averse movements into gold assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024