Rethinking Resilience: A Call to Modernize Disaster Preparedness in the Face of Climate Change

In the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, which ravaged southeastern U.S., there is a growing call to revamp outdated disaster preparedness strategies as climate change fuels increasingly severe storms.

Experts argue for updating obsolete flood maps and enforcing modern building codes to mitigate future risks and enhance community resilience.

Amidst funding challenges, forward-looking policies are essential to shift focus from disaster relief to preventive measures that actively reduce the impacts of catastrophic weather events.

(With inputs from agencies.)