Left Menu

Rethinking Resilience: A Call to Modernize Disaster Preparedness in the Face of Climate Change

As climate change intensifies storms, the need for updated disaster preparedness grows. Flood maps are outdated, and preference leans towards disaster relief over proactive planning. Experts urge new policies to enhance resilience against inevitable future disasters, emphasizing proactive policymaking and stronger building codes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:47 IST
Rethinking Resilience: A Call to Modernize Disaster Preparedness in the Face of Climate Change
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, which ravaged southeastern U.S., there is a growing call to revamp outdated disaster preparedness strategies as climate change fuels increasingly severe storms.

Experts argue for updating obsolete flood maps and enforcing modern building codes to mitigate future risks and enhance community resilience.

Amidst funding challenges, forward-looking policies are essential to shift focus from disaster relief to preventive measures that actively reduce the impacts of catastrophic weather events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024