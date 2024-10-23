Left Menu

Himachal's New Wave: Fish Farming Revolution

The Himachal Pradesh government is promoting fish farming by offering an 80% subsidy for pond construction. Farmers can earn significant annual profits, with top-quality fish species boosting production. Recent agreements promise advanced fish seeds to enhance growth rates and disease resistance.

Shimla | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:03 IST
Himachal Pradesh is turning the tide in pisciculture with a promising government initiative. Farmers are set to net substantial annual profits, with an 80% subsidy for pond construction aimed at boosting fish farming practices across the state.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that this scheme allows farmers to profit significantly, with some making up to Rs 10.50 lakh annually from a hectare of pond area. The initiative has already seen increased carp production and hopes to continue this trend with quality seeds and training programs.

The state recently signed an agreement with the Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture for advanced fish seeds, further fostering the growth of fish farming in the region. This move supports around 2,600 local fishermen, enhancing economic opportunities in Himachal Pradesh.

