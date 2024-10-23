Bank Scam: Fake Gold Collateral Scheme Unraveled

In a startling revelation, an FIR has been lodged against five individuals, including a firm owner, over a scandal at the Union Bank of India where fake jewelry was used as collateral for a gold loan exceeding Rs 13 lakh. The case, filed by bank manager Furkan Ali Khan, names Raju Seth, owner of M/s Bhavana Ornaments, and others for fraud and conspiracy.

The fraud occurred between April 5 and May 9, under the management of former branch manager Gulab Singh, involving loans issued to Aarti Devi, Ajay Kumar, Rajneesh, and Zubaid Alam with the approval of Seth's firm entrusted to check gold purity.

On re-examination by a separate firm, the pledged gold turned out to be counterfeit, prompting a detailed police investigation headed by Superintendent Meenakshi Katyayan.

