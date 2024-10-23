Left Menu

Delhi's Air Crisis: Beyond Stubble Burning

Delhi is facing worsening air quality, with experts emphasizing that stubble burning contributes just 6-8% of pollution throughout the year. Despite being a critical issue, factors like vehicular and industrial emissions play a significant role. Experts call for a comprehensive regional action plan to address pollution effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:01 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:01 IST
Delhi's Air Crisis: Beyond Stubble Burning
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As winter approaches, Delhi's air quality is already in decline, exacerbated by stubble burning—a practice often sparking political debates between opposition parties and the Central government. Analysts urge a holistic understanding, recognizing multiple contributors to the capital's pollution levels.

Stubble burning, the incineration of crop residues, releases harmful smoke, though it constitutes only 6-8% of Delhi's annual air pollution. Experts stress that farmers resort to this method due to the brief interval between harvests and inadequate facilities. On Tuesday, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was an alarming 385, 'very poor' by CAQM standards.

At a workshop on 'Climate Resilient Agriculture', climate experts discussed potential solutions, highlighting the need for sustainable interventions beyond state lines. Professor Sagnik Dey from IIT Delhi cited the urgent need for a regional action plan, emphasizing the marginal yet seasonal impact of stubble burning, primarily aggravated in October and November.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024