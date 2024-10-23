Delhi's Air Crisis: Beyond Stubble Burning
Delhi is facing worsening air quality, with experts emphasizing that stubble burning contributes just 6-8% of pollution throughout the year. Despite being a critical issue, factors like vehicular and industrial emissions play a significant role. Experts call for a comprehensive regional action plan to address pollution effectively.
- Country:
- India
As winter approaches, Delhi's air quality is already in decline, exacerbated by stubble burning—a practice often sparking political debates between opposition parties and the Central government. Analysts urge a holistic understanding, recognizing multiple contributors to the capital's pollution levels.
Stubble burning, the incineration of crop residues, releases harmful smoke, though it constitutes only 6-8% of Delhi's annual air pollution. Experts stress that farmers resort to this method due to the brief interval between harvests and inadequate facilities. On Tuesday, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) was an alarming 385, 'very poor' by CAQM standards.
At a workshop on 'Climate Resilient Agriculture', climate experts discussed potential solutions, highlighting the need for sustainable interventions beyond state lines. Professor Sagnik Dey from IIT Delhi cited the urgent need for a regional action plan, emphasizing the marginal yet seasonal impact of stubble burning, primarily aggravated in October and November.
