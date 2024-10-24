PAC Meeting Disrupted Over SEBI Chief's Absence, Sparks Political Tension
The Public Accounts Committee's session was postponed due to a controversy surrounding the absence of SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch. Committee head KC Venugopal faced criticism from BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad for publicly discussing meeting details. The incident highlights ongoing political tension within the committee.
- Country:
- India
In an unexpected turn of events, the meeting of the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was postponed on Thursday following a chaotic episode sparked by the absence of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, who was slated to attend, sources confirmed.
KC Venugopal, a Congress party figure and PAC head, conveyed to reporters that Buch had informed him of her inability to travel to the national capital on the morning of the meeting. Originally, the committee had intended to conduct an independent review of regulatory bodies, prompting the invitation to SEBI.
Discontent among committee members ensued, with BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad vehemently condemning Venugopal for discussing the PAC's internal proceedings with the media, labeling the move as unparliamentary. Prasad stated that the PAC's agenda, led by Venugopal, lacked proper procedural conduct and accused him of political motivation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi's Scathing Critique Labels Congress as ‘Parasitic Party’
BJP Accuses Congress of Collaborating with Anti-National Forces
BJP's Triumph in Haryana and J&K: A Blow to Congress
Historic Victory: JKNC-Congress Alliance Triumphs in J&K Elections
Congress Reflects on Haryana Setback Amid Unexpected Election Results