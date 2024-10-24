PAC Meeting Disrupted Over SEBI Chief's Absence, Sparks Political Tension

In an unexpected turn of events, the meeting of the Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was postponed on Thursday following a chaotic episode sparked by the absence of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, who was slated to attend, sources confirmed.

KC Venugopal, a Congress party figure and PAC head, conveyed to reporters that Buch had informed him of her inability to travel to the national capital on the morning of the meeting. Originally, the committee had intended to conduct an independent review of regulatory bodies, prompting the invitation to SEBI.

Discontent among committee members ensued, with BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad vehemently condemning Venugopal for discussing the PAC's internal proceedings with the media, labeling the move as unparliamentary. Prasad stated that the PAC's agenda, led by Venugopal, lacked proper procedural conduct and accused him of political motivation.

