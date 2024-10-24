Left Menu

Delhi High Court Targets Ticket Scalping with New Regulation Drive

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to the central government and private entities in response to a plea seeking regulations on concert ticket resales to combat illegal scalping. The case aligns with ongoing efforts to curb ticket fraud and amplify consumer protection amid rising event ticket black-market activities.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has taken decisive action against the unchecked resale of concert tickets by issuing a notice to the central government and several private entities. The plea seeks the establishment of stringent norms to regulate the resale of tickets and block illegal ticket-selling websites, amid rising concerns over black-market ticket activities.

Chief Justice Manmohan's division bench has called for responses from key ministries, tagging the matter with a broader Public Interest Litigation on ticket scalping set for hearing on February 18, 2025. The initial plea, inspired by recent high-profile concerts like Coldplay and Diljit Dosanjh, highlights violations of Consumer Protection Rules, 2020, by ticket resellers.

The plea argues resellers fail to verify the legitimacy of tickets on their platforms, with no protective mechanisms for purchasers if contractual obligations are breached. Moreover, the petitioner highlights Section 112 of Bharatiya Nagarik Sanhita, 2023, which aims to curb these activities, proposing stiff penalties to deter unauthorized ticket sales and protect consumer interests.

Emphasizing a need for a comprehensive legal framework, the petition criticizes the shadow economy formed by scalping, which deprives the state of tax revenue and victimizes consumers through counterfeit tickets. The petition calls for effective enforcement and technological solutions to ensure fair ticketing practices and channel ticket sales into the formal economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

